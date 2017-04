* USD/INR off its session low at 61.4225/4275 versus the previous close of 61.45/46. * The pair had earlier fallen to 61.3350. * The dollar index climbed as far as 86.524 - a high last seen on Oct. 6. * The dollar's gains come after Bank of Japan stuns with further monetary policy easing, Yen slides. * Continued foreign inflows, strong local stocks support INR. * USD/INR seen in a 61.25 to 61.45 range for the day.