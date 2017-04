* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls as much as 4 bps to trade at 8.25 percent. * Marks lowest level since Aug. 22, 2013. * The 10-year yield has fallen 27 bps this month. * Would be biggest monthly fall in yields since May 2013. * Gains in bonds come despite a 150-billion-rupee ($2.45 billion) debt auction later on Friday. ($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupees)