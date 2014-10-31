* BSE index rises as much as 1.52 percent to an all-time high of 27,762.13. * NSE index gains 1.5 percent to record high of 8,291.65. * Both indexes surpass previous record highs hit on Thursday. * Head towards their biggest single-day gains since Sept.18. * Track soaring Japan shares after Bank of Japan stuns with new easing steps. * BoJ's easing coupled with brightening U.S. prospects help an already bullish domestic market rising on rate cut hopes and ongoing reforms. * Blue-chips lead gains. Housing Development Finance Corp gains 3.8 percent, Infosys is up 2.1 percent. * IDFC surges 5.8 percent after July-Sept. earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)