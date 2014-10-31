* Foreign flows will be key for Indian markets.
* Data is limited with HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI taking the
spotlight.
* Shares touched record highs, while the 10-year bond yield
hit its lowest intraday in 14 months.
* Trading could be choppier though, with markets closed on Nov.
4 and Nov.6 for holidays.
* Earnings, including from Larsen & Toubro, remain in
focus.
* The 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.25-8.35 range.
* Movements in Brent crude will be key.
* Rupee seen trading between 61.10 and 61.50.
* RBI expected to intervene to prevent excessive appreciation.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI for October
Bank of India, Wockhardt earnings
Tues: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd earnings
Wed: HSBC Markit Services PMI for October
Thurs: Cadila Healthcare Ltd
Fri: Bank of Baroda Ltd, Larsen & Toubro,
Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Essar Oil
earnings.
Weekly FX reserves
