(Repeats to widen distribution) * Foreign flows will be key for Indian markets. * Data is limited with HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI taking the spotlight. * Shares touched record highs, while the 10-year bond yield hit its lowest intraday in 14 months. * Trading could be choppier though, with markets closed on Nov. 4 and Nov.6 for holidays. * Earnings, including from Larsen & Toubro, remain in focus. * The 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.25-8.35 range. * Movements in Brent crude will be key. * Rupee seen trading between 61.10 and 61.50. * RBI expected to intervene to prevent excessive appreciation.