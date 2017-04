* India's three-day call rate fell to 7 percent, the central bank's floor for policy interest rates as cash conditions improved on the government's month-end spending. * Banks left with surplus cash were keen to lend that out ahead of the weekend. * Heavy redemptions of nearly 400 billion rupees ($6.52 billion) through government and state bonds next week also added to comfort over cash supply. * The three-day call rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent compared with Thursday's 8.10/8.15 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.3700 Indian rupee)