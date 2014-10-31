Bangalore, Oct 31 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 31500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 45500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 102000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21200 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16450 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 26000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19700 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 485 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 240 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 117 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30100 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14400 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 725 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 755 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 695 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 725 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 850 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 910 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1515 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 88000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69500 3. Sunflower Oil 58000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75500 6. Sesame Oil 83000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50600 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 57000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 46000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 58500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 91000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 600 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 650 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 41500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 990 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1020 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified