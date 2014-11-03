* USD/INR seen opening higher versus its previous close of 61.3950/4050. * China Oct. official PMI dips to 50.8, vs forecast of 51.2, Sept. 51.1. * Gain in shares may support sentiment for rupee. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.45 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. up 0.3 percent. Also see * USD/INR pair at 61.45/47 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade.