* Indian shares are likely to open higher and may set a new record high, tracking strong cues from the U.S. markets. * They surged nearly 2 percent on Friday to record highs for the second consecutive day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.45 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.46 percent. * Shares across Asia are consolidating their gains. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 17.54 billion rupees ($285.7 million) on Friday - NSE. ($1 = 61.3900 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)