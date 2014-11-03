* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen range bound versus Friday's close of 8.28 percent. * The 10-year yield hit 8.25 pct intraday on Friday, the lowest since Aug. 2013. * It fell 24 bps in October, the steepest since May 2013 - prompting many analysts to call the market - overvalued. * However, traders say sentiment for local debt remains positive on hopes of early rate cuts. * But trading may be choppy, they add.