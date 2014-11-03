* India's BSE index up 0.04 percent and NSE index adds 0.09 percent. * Both the indexes hit record highs for a third straight session in early trading. * Gains were broad-based with technology stocks leading the rally, tracking strong cues from the U.S. markets. * Weak auto sales numbers for October offset the gains. * Infosys Ltd adds 0.7 percent, Tata Consultancy Services is up 1.6 percent and Wipro Ltd gains 1.12 percent. * Auto stocks fall with Mahindra and Mahindra losing 2.7 percent and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd falling 1.3 percent. Tata Motors falls 1 percent. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday while shares in Asia were consolidating the gains. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)