* Shares in Indian auto companies fall after the October sales numbers were below some analysts' estimates. * Hero MotoCorp falls 2.9 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra is down 2.5 percent. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is trading 1.4 percent lower, while Tata Motors down 0.9 percent. * Maruti reported a 1.1 percent fall in October sales, while Mahindra reported a 15 percent fall in sales. * Auto manufacturers reported weak despatches in October, Kotak Securities says. * "We believe automobile growth is likely to moderate to low-single digits over the next few months," Kotak Securities says. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)