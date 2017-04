* Shares in Indian airline companies surge. * State-run oil marketing companies slash jet fuel prices, according to local media reports. * See: (bit.ly/1s6uLyV) * Fuel charges contribute to nearly one-third of an airline's operational expenses - analyst with a local brokerage. * Jet Airways Ltd is up 4.5 percent and SpiceJet gains 4.2 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)