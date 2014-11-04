** 888 Holdings Plc shares rise as much as 5.4 pct,
among the top performers among UK midcaps, after issuing
an upbeat outlook.
** Online gambling company says expects full year adjusted
EBITDA ahead of current analyst consensus.
** 888 posted a 22 pct jump in Q3 revenue driven by a strong
performance in its casino games.
** Investec Securities, which rates stock a "buy" , says all
areas are performing well, but casino, in particular is way
ahead, with Q3 revenue up 23 pct.
** Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen about 25 pct
this year.
