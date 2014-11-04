Nov 4 Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, helped by gains on commodity derivatives.

Talisman reported net income of $425 million, or 38 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $54 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income fell nearly 8.7 percent to $1.14 billion. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)