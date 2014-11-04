BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
Nov 4 Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, helped by gains on commodity derivatives.
Talisman reported net income of $425 million, or 38 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $54 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income fell nearly 8.7 percent to $1.14 billion. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *