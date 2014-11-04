Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ING Diba AG

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2024

Coupon 0.937 pct

Issue price par

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole

Ratings AAA (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

