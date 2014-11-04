Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower German State of Schleswig-Holstein

Issue Amount 150 million Euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 103.088

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba, HSBC Trinkhaus & HSH Nordbank

Ratings AAA (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 350 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000SHFM402

