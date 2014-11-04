Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 305 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 16, 2029

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 101.8020

Reoffer price 100.9270

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN CH0259810585

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 223 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 23, 2024

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 100.5130

Reoffer price 99.8880

Yield 0.762

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

ISIN CH0256434603

**** Common Terms

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), XXX (S&P),

XXX (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

