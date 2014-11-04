Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.534

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.60bp

Over the 0.25 pct 2019 OBL

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, DZ BANK & UniCredit

Ratings A+ (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1135782628

