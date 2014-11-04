BRIEF-Bryn Mawr trust reports definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby
* Bryn Mawr trust announces definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million Euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2016
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Yield 0.75 pct
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
* Net interest income for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $8 million compared to $7.5 million for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: