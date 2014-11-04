Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Yield 0.75 pct

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

