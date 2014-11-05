* Indian shares are expected to start flat, tracking subdued global markets. * The indexes hit record highs in the last three sessions. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.04 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.28 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 14.13 billion rupees ($230.6 million) on Monday - NSE. * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Wednesday after a plunge in oil prices dragged down U.S. shares. * Oil and gas stocks will be in focus after the fall in global crude prices. ($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupee) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)