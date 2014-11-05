* India's BSE index gains 0.28 percent, while the NSE Index is up 0.32 percent. * Both the indexes hit fresh record highs, for a fourth straight session. * Heavyweight banking and healthcare stocks lead the gains. * State Bank of India gains 0.8 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries adds 1.6 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 14.13 billion rupees on Monday, buying for a fourth straight session. * However, markets across Asia were subdued after a plunge in oil prices dragged down U.S. shares. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)