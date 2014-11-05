* India's IPCA Laboratories Ltd shares plunge 15.7 percent to their lowest since September 2013. * Credit Suisse downgrades to "underperform" from "neutral", citing negative USFDA observations. * FDA's observations are on IPCA's Indore facility, Credit Suisse said. * Says two of these observations are critical, and could delay the recovery of US sales for IPCA. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)