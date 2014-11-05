* Shares of India's state-run oil marketing companies gain sharply as global crude prices hit multi-year lows. * Traders say fall in global crude prices could help them improve margins. * Brent crude drops further below $83 a barrel, stretching losses into a fifth session. * Indian Oil Corp gains 2.2 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp adds 2.4 percent and Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 1.9 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)