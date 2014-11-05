* Shares in Indian metals and mining firm Sesa Sterlite fall 2.8 percent on weak iron ore prices. * State-run miner NMDC Ltd also falls 1.8 percent. * Iron ore prices dropped to their weakest level since 2009 on Tuesday and look poised for further losses. * Fall in prices will adversely impact mining companies' margins, traders say. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)