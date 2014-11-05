* Shares of India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories gain 0.9 percent. * Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight"; raises price target to 3,875 rupees from 3,049 rupees. * Says drugmaker's U.S. pipeline outlook has strengthened and valuations appears to be reasonable. * "We expect a better outlook for FY16 and FY17 as underlined by improving India, and US businesses," it said. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)