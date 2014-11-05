** Howden Joinery Group Plc shares up as much as 7.2 pct & best performers among UK midcaps on upbeat profit outlook.

** Company sees good sales in H2, including October, despite comparisons with last year's performance getting tougher.

** UBS raises its target price on Howden Joinery's stock to 495 pence from 458 pence, keeping its "buy" rating.

** N+1 Singer analyst Matthew McEachran says management expectations of possibly flat growth for remainder of year still imply FY growth of about 13 pct which is ahead of broker's 10 pct growth forecast.

** McEachran adds Howden Joinery remains attractive versus weaker competitors, maintains "buy" rating on the stock.

(1 US dollar = 0.6268 British pound)