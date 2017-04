* India's two-day call rate rose to 8.00/8.05 percent vs 7.10/7.15 percent for two-day loans Monday. * Money markets are closed Thursday for a public holiday. * Cash rates inch closer to 8 percent after India's central bank sells 103.45 bln rupees worth bonds through the open market. * Cash conditions stable after government spending and state and central government debt worth around 395 bln rupees ($6.42 billion) matured on Monday. * Reserve Bank of India has also released final guidelines for banks' monitoring of intraday liquidity management. * The cental bank has called for more granular intraday liquidity management to avoid any shocks. * The RBI has also asked banks to report their daily maximum liquidity usage, intraday available liquidity, and time-specific obligations. * For the full report, see: [tinyurl.com/p972rxk] ($1 = 61.4900 rupees)