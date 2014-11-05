Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV

Guarantor Nomura Holdings

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 12, 2021

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.50

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura, Lloyds, Natixis, Santander, Swed & UNI

Ratings BBB+ (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN xxx

