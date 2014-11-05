MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV
Guarantor Nomura Holdings
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 12, 2021
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.50
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, Lloyds, Natixis, Santander, Swed & UNI
Ratings BBB+ (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN xxx
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.