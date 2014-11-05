MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CORPORACION ANDINA DE FOMENTO (CAF)
Issue Amount 225 swiss franc
Maturity Date December 1,2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.216
Reoffer price 100.266
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to
71 basis points over Swiss Govt bond
Payment Date December 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0260067779
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.