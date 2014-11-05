MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 13, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.588
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to
31.4 basis points over the CT5
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML,CITI & DAIWA
Ratings AA- (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1128193809
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.