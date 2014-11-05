Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 13, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.588

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to

31.4 basis points over the CT5

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML,CITI & DAIWA

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1128193809

