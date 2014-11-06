(fixes format) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Altplusinc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.77 5.34 1.64 (+93.2 pct) (+12.3 pct) Operating loss 56 mln 150 mln loss 421 mln Recurring loss 82 mln 148 mln loss 422 mln Net loss 148 mln 45 mln loss 362 mln EPS loss 17.70 yen 5.15 yen loss 40.99 yen Ann Div nil 27.50 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil 27.50 yen NOTE - Altplusinc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.