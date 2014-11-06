Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Axa Insurance Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 723.925 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.453 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1134541561

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 984.025 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.941 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English/French

