Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower City of Orebro

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date November 13, 2018

Coupon 3 month stibor + 15 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 15 basis points

Payment Date November 13,2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & SwedBank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0006452363

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)