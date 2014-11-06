Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FCE Bank PLC

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date November 13, 2019

Coupon 2.759 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.74 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, Lloyds Bank &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1136679153

