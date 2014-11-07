* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound versus Wednesday's close of 8.19 percent. * The central bank to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds later in the day. * U.S. payrolls report due later in the day will give further clues about the economy * Brent crude still at four-year lows. * Traders say sentiment for local debt remains positive on hopes of early rate cuts. (1 US dollar = 61.4250 Indian rupee)