* USD/INR seen opening higher versus its Wednesday's close of 61.41/42. * Dollar strengthens after ECB leaves open possibility of further stimulus; Asia FX mostly down. See * Shares watched for clues about fund flows. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.17 percent. * USD/INR pair at 61.55/57 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative for spot trade. * U.S. payrolls report, due later in the day will give further clues about the U.S. economy.