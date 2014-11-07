* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 pct; Opens at 8.17 pct. * RBI to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds later in the day. * U.S. payrolls report due after market hours will give further clues about the economy. * Brent crude still at four-year lows. (1 US dollar = 61.4250 Indian rupee)