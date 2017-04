* India's BSE index falls 0.35 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.39 percent. * Investors book profit after the indexes hit record highs for a fourth straight session on Wednesday. * Banking stocks lead the fall. State Bank of India falls 1.3 percent and HDFC Bank is down 1.4 percent. * Ranbaxy Laboratories falls as much as 4.4 percent after the U.S. FDA revokes approvals for some drugs. * Asian shares edge down ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)