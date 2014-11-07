* Consumer price index data due on Wednesday will be key for markets. * A sharp fall would raise hopes for an RBI rate cut at its Dec. 2 policy review. * The government is also expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle by Sunday. * Markets will also react to U.S. jobs data, due later in the day. * Share markets to continue tracking earnings, including from Tata Steel. * Both NSE and BSE indexes touched record highs on Nov. 5. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield seen in 8.15-8.25 range after touching a 15-month low. * Rupee seen trading between 61.40 and 62/dollar * RBI expected to intervene to prevent excessive depreciation.