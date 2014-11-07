* Consumer price index data due on Wednesday will
be key for markets.
* A sharp fall would raise hopes for an RBI rate cut at its Dec.
2 policy review.
* The government is also expected to announce a cabinet
reshuffle by Sunday.
* Markets will also react to U.S. jobs data, due later in the
day.
* Share markets to continue tracking earnings, including from
Tata Steel.
* Both NSE and BSE indexes touched record highs on Nov. 5.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield seen in
8.15-8.25 range after touching a 15-month low.
* Rupee seen trading between 61.40 and 62/dollar
* RBI expected to intervene to prevent excessive depreciation.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
No Fixed Date: October Imports/ Exports/ Trade Deficit
Tues: Power Grid Corp of India earnings
Wed: Oct Consumer Price Index
Sept Industrial Output
Earnings: Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Nuvo
, Adani Enterprises
Thurs: Earnings: Cipla Ltd, DLF Ltd,
Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corp
Fri: Oct Wholesale Price Index
Loan Growth
Weekly FX reserves
