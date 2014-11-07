BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Global Liman Isletmeleri Anonim Sirketi (Global Liman)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date November 14, 2021
Coupon 8.125 pct
Yield 8.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.345
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan
Ratings B1 (Moody's)& BB-(Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN's REGS: XS1132825099
144A: US379375AA60
