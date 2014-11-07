Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Golden Legacy PTE LTD

Guarantor PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex) & its subsidiary

PT Sinar Pantja Djaja

Issue Amount $70 million

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 104.25

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Listing SGX-ST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $270 million

when fungible

Reg S ISIN USY2749KAA89

