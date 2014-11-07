BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Mediobanca S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.973
Yield 0.884 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.1bp
over the OBL 164
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Mediobanca & UniCredit
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1137512312
