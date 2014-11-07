BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression to pay no div for FY 2016
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount $ 250 million
Maturity Date November 17, 2015
Coupon 0.213
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1137826845
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 26 KB No.11 Special Purpose Acquisition Co :