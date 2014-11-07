BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression to pay no div for FY 2016
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 17, 2021
Coupon 3 month euribor + 10 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 10 basis points
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1137512742
