Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

(Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2019

Coupon 0.370 pct

Issue price 99.91

Reoffer price 99.91

Yield 0.387 pct

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL3249

