Bangalore, Nov 07 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37150 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 45500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 100000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8400 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6300 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28900 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13700 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 475 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 240 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 442 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 117 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30200 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 700 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 720 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 690 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 700 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 832 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 910 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1515 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 85000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Sunflower Oil 58000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 76500 6. Sesame Oil 83000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 56000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 56000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 54000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 61000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 64000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 86000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 590 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 640 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 40500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 995 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1025 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified