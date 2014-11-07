BANGALORE, Nov 07 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36500 ICS-201(B22mm) 37100 ICS-102(B22mm) 25300 ICS-103(23mm) 25700 ICS-104(24mm) 30900 ICS-202(26mm) 31300 ICS-105(26mm) 27700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 28700 ICS-105(27mm) 31800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28300 ICS-105MMA(27) 30100 ICS-105PHR(28) 32300 ICS-105(28mm) 32100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32200 ICS-105(29mm) 33100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32900 ICS-105(30mm) 33600 ICS-105(31mm) 34100 ICS-106(32mm) 34800 ICS-107(34mm) 43700