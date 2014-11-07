BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression to pay no div for FY 2016
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
