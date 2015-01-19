BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares fall 5.8 pct
** Q3 consolidated net profit down 13.7 pct
** Bad loans weigh on earnings; Gross non performing loans cross 7 pct of advances - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain